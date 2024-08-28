Micro-Epsilon offers modern, powerful DPU interface module

The Dual Processing Unit (DPU) is an interface module for the synchronous recording and calculation of two sensor values and for digital/analog conversion. The inputs on the module can be switched via software (encoder or RS422 input). Selectable programs allow for the automatic calculation of desired values, for example the output of thickness values.

Automatic calculations of desired values can be set via various programs. Data acquisition can be synchronized by the DPU itself, by the sensor or via an encoder, so that the measured values are determined absolutely simultaneously.

The Dual Processing Unit also offers extensive encoder settings. The data output can be digital or analog (D/A conversion with 16 bits). The maximum output rate is 100 kHz.

Signal inputs and switching outputs are also available. The desired calculations can be selected and many other settings made in the user-friendly web interface. The DPU is backwards-compatible, making it possible to replace an existing C-Box/2A 1-to-1.

