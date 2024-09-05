Continue to Site

Design World

MicroPower Direct has options for discontinued products

By |

MicroPower Direct released several new product models as direct replacements for discontinued options. Designed with engineers in mind, these products aim to deliver exceptional performance, efficiency, and versatility to tackle complex projects.

MPM-05C

MicroPower Direct MPM-05C

A compact 1 x 1-in., 5 W ac-dc module drop-in replacement for the LD05 series. Features an ultra-wide ac input, low power consumption, and high efficiency.

  • 5 W output power
  • 90 to 305 Vac input
  • 4,000 Vac isolation
  • -40 to 85° C temperature range
  • Compact size
  • UL-approved

MDR-100LY

MicroPower Direct MDR-100LY

A 96-W ultra-slim Din-rail power supply. Ideal for building automation, household, and industrial control systems.

  • 96 W output power
  • 3 kVac I/O isolation
  • -10 to 60° C temperature range
  • UL-approved
  • Din Rail TS-35/7.5 or 15
  • Adjustable dc output

MI1000BRU

MicroPower Direct MI1000BRU

A 4:1 input, input under-voltage, over-current and short circuit protections make these dc-dc converters ideal for industrial control, electric power, and communication applications.

  • 10 W output power
  • Miniature 1 x 1-in. case
  • -40 to 85° C temperature range
  • Wide 4:1 input range
  • Industry standard pin-out
  • 20 standard models

MSR7820CW

MicroPower Direct MSR7820CW

A series of high-efficiency switching regulators ideal for industrial automation, instrumentation, and electric power.

  • 2.0 A output current
  • Efficiency up to 96%
  • Short circuit protection
  • Supports negative output
  • Low EMI
  • Wide temperature range

MicroPower Direct
micropowerdirect.com

You may also like:

Filed Under: Converters (electrical) AD + DA • transformers, Power supplies, Breakers + surge protection, Switches, ELECTRONICS • ELECTRICAL
Tagged With:
 

About The Author

Rachael Pasini

Rachael Pasini has a master’s degree in civil and environmental engineering and a bachelor’s degree in industrial and systems engineering from The Ohio State University. She has over 15 years of experience as a technical writer and taught college math and physics. As a Senior Editor of Design World and Fluid Power World, she covers hydraulics, pneumatics, linear motion, motion control, additive manufacturing, robotics, warehouse automation, and more.

Related Articles Read More >

Search Design World