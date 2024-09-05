MicroPower Direct has options for discontinued products

MicroPower Direct released several new product models as direct replacements for discontinued options. Designed with engineers in mind, these products aim to deliver exceptional performance, efficiency, and versatility to tackle complex projects.
MPM-05C
A compact 1 x 1-in., 5 W ac-dc module drop-in replacement for the LD05 series. Features an ultra-wide ac input, low power consumption, and high efficiency.
- 5 W output power
- 90 to 305 Vac input
- 4,000 Vac isolation
- -40 to 85° C temperature range
- Compact size
- UL-approved
MDR-100LY
A 96-W ultra-slim Din-rail power supply. Ideal for building automation, household, and industrial control systems.
- 96 W output power
- 3 kVac I/O isolation
- -10 to 60° C temperature range
- UL-approved
- Din Rail TS-35/7.5 or 15
- Adjustable dc output
MI1000BRU
A 4:1 input, input under-voltage, over-current and short circuit protections make these dc-dc converters ideal for industrial control, electric power, and communication applications.
- 10 W output power
- Miniature 1 x 1-in. case
- -40 to 85° C temperature range
- Wide 4:1 input range
- Industry standard pin-out
- 20 standard models
MSR7820CW
A series of high-efficiency switching regulators ideal for industrial automation, instrumentation, and electric power.
- 2.0 A output current
- Efficiency up to 96%
- Short circuit protection
- Supports negative output
- Low EMI
- Wide temperature range
