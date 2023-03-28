Microwave cable bends right at the connector

Times Microwave Systems introduces its new InstaBend 141 (IB-141)high-performance microwave assembly. InstaBend 141 provides a larger-diameter, lower-loss addition to Times Microwave’s Systems InstaBend family of microwave assemblies, which feature a flexible preassembled design for interconnects between RF circuit cards, modules, and enclosure panels.

IB-141 is ideal for both inside-the-box and between-box connections in applications including space flight, thermal vacuum, microwave tests, and many other commercial and military applications. InstaBend 141’s diameter (0.163 in./4.14 mm) enables lower loss for applications with stringent requirements in a form that is lighter weight than traditional semi-rigid cables. Its small bend radius and flexibility enable low-profile installation, easier routing, and tool-free bending compared to semi-rigid cables, with a maximum frequency of 27 GHz.

The new InstaBend 141 is designed with a focus on a robust cable-connector junction that can withstand tight bends without performance degradation. Like all InstaBend assemblies, the cable can be bent very closely behind the connector, minimizing footprint, saving space, and simplifying cable routing.

The newest InstaBend is available now with a short lead time in standard configurations or can be customized to meet an application’s specific needs.