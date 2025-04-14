Design World

Midwest Motion introduces compact 12V DC gearmotor

By |

Midwest Motion Products, Inc. has released its new MMP D22-490A-12V GP52-014 gearmotor. This brushed 12V DC model delivers up to 28 in-lbs of continuous torque and 64 in-lbs of peak torque, with an output speed of 174 RPM. Designed for space-constrained applications, the gearmotor features IP54 protection, a compact form factor under 2.5 inches in diameter and 8.5 inches in length, and weighs just 4.6 lbs.

Description:

  • Features IP54 protection; measures under 2.5” in diameter and 8.5” in total length; weighs 4.6 lbs.
  • Datasheet available for download.
  • Rear shaft options include encoder-compatible, brake-compatible, or both.
  • Samples can be built from stock materials, typically within a few days.
  • Production lead times are generally a few weeks.

For more information, visit midwestmotion.com.

You may also like:

Filed Under: Motors (gearmotors)
Tagged With:
 

About The Author

Puja Mitra

Puja Mitra has an MBA in Marketing and HR as well as an MA in Economics. As a Managing Editor, she has experience managing CAD, CAM, and CAE directories. She also handles design, BIM, manufacturing, digital transformation, and computing news. With over 12 years of editing experience, she has a particular interest in content and technical writing.

Search Design World