Midwest Motion introduces compact 12V DC gearmotor

Midwest Motion Products, Inc. has released its new MMP D22-490A-12V GP52-014 gearmotor. This brushed 12V DC model delivers up to 28 in-lbs of continuous torque and 64 in-lbs of peak torque, with an output speed of 174 RPM. Designed for space-constrained applications, the gearmotor features IP54 protection, a compact form factor under 2.5 inches in diameter and 8.5 inches in length, and weighs just 4.6 lbs.
- Features IP54 protection; measures under 2.5” in diameter and 8.5” in total length; weighs 4.6 lbs.
- Datasheet available for download.
- Rear shaft options include encoder-compatible, brake-compatible, or both.
- Samples can be built from stock materials, typically within a few days.
- Production lead times are generally a few weeks.
For more information, visit midwestmotion.com.
