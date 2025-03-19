Midwest Motion introduces high-torque 12V DC gearmotor

Midwest Motion Products, Inc. has introduced the MMP TM57-12V GP52-408, a brushed 12V DC gearmotor designed for high-torque applications. The gearmotor delivers up to 443 in-lbs of continuous torque with an output speed of 8.7 RPM, offering a reliable solution for industrial and automation systems.

The gearmotor features an IP54 protection rating, a compact design with a diameter under 2.5 inches, a total length under 9 inches, and a weight of 4.7 lbs. Samples are available for quick turnaround, with production lead times measured in weeks rather than months.

A datasheet with detailed specifications is available for download.

For more information, visit midwestmotion.com.