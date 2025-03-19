Design World

Midwest Motion introduces high-torque 12V DC gearmotor

By |

Midwest Motion Products, Inc. has introduced the MMP TM57-12V GP52-408, a brushed 12V DC gearmotor designed for high-torque applications. The gearmotor delivers up to 443 in-lbs of continuous torque with an output speed of 8.7 RPM, offering a reliable solution for industrial and automation systems.

The gearmotor features an IP54 protection rating, a compact design with a diameter under 2.5 inches, a total length under 9 inches, and a weight of 4.7 lbs. Samples are available for quick turnaround, with production lead times measured in weeks rather than months.

A datasheet with detailed specifications is available for download.

For more information, visit midwestmotion.com.

You may also like:

Filed Under: Motors (gearmotors)
Tagged With:
 

About The Author

Puja Mitra

Puja Mitra has an MBA in Marketing and HR as well as an MA in Economics. As a Managing Editor, she has experience managing CAD, CAM, and CAE directories. She also handles design, BIM, manufacturing, digital transformation, and computing news. With over 12 years of editing experience, she has a particular interest in content and technical writing.

Search Design World