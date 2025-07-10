Midwest Motion launches 48V brushless gearmotor with encoder

Midwest Motion Products, Inc. has released the MMP BL58-412F-48V GP52-068 EU-1024, a 48V brushless DC gearmotor with an integrated 1024 CPR optical encoder. The unit delivers up to 247 in-lbs of continuous torque and 443 in-lbs peak torque, with an output speed of 70 RPM.
Key features:
- Compact and durable: IP54-rated, under 2.5″ in diameter, less than 9.0″ in length, and weighs 3.9 lbs.
- Includes a 1024 CPR integrated optical feedback encoder.
- Encoder- and brake-compatible rear shaft options available.
- Sample availability: Units can often be assembled from stock materials within 1–2 business days.
- Production lead times: Typically fulfilled within a few weeks, depending on order volume and component availability.
- Download the datasheet for detailed specifications.
For more information, visit midwestmotion.com.
Filed Under: Motors (gearmotors)