Midwest Motion Products introduces compact 36V brushless DC gearmotor

Midwest Motion Products, Inc. has introduced the MMP BL86-425E-36V GP81-014, a compact 36V brushless DC gearmotor designed for high-performance applications.
Key features:
- Delivers 97 in-lbs continuous torque and 268 in-lbs peak torque with an output speed of 319 RPM.
- Compact and durable: IP54-rated, under 3.5″ in diameter, less than 9.0″ in length, and weighs 9.4 lbs.
- Encoder- and brake-compatible rear shaft options available.
- Sample availability: Units can often be assembled from stock materials within 1–2 business days.
- Production lead times: Typically fulfilled within a few weeks, depending on order volume and component availability.
