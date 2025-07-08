Design World

Midwest Motion Products introduces compact 36V brushless DC gearmotor

By |

Midwest Motion Products, Inc. has introduced the MMP BL86-425E-36V GP81-014, a compact 36V brushless DC gearmotor designed for high-performance applications.

Key features:

  • Delivers 97 in-lbs continuous torque and 268 in-lbs peak torque with an output speed of 319 RPM.
  • Compact and durable: IP54-rated, under 3.5″ in diameter, less than 9.0″ in length, and weighs 9.4 lbs.
  • Encoder- and brake-compatible rear shaft options available.
  • Sample availability: Units can often be assembled from stock materials within 1–2 business days.
  • Production lead times: Typically fulfilled within a few weeks, depending on order volume and component availability.
  • Download the datasheet for detailed specifications.

For more information, visit midwestmotion.com.

Filed Under: Motors (gearmotors)
Tagged With:
 

About The Author

Puja Mitra

Puja Mitra has an MBA in Marketing and HR as well as an MA in Economics. As a Managing Editor, she has experience managing CAD, CAM, and CAE directories. She also handles design, BIM, manufacturing, digital transformation, and computing news. With over 12 years of editing experience, she has a particular interest in content and technical writing.

Search Design World