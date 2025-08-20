Midwest Motion Products introduces compact 48V brushless DC gearmotor with encoder

Midwest Motion Products, Inc. has released the MMP BL58-412F-48V GP52-408 EU-1024, a brushless 48V DC gearmotor with an integral 1024 CPR optical feedback encoder.
Description:
- Provides up to 443 in-lbs continuous torque with an output speed of 14 RPM
- IP54 protected, less than 2.5″ diameter, less than 10.0″ total length, weight 4.3 lbs
- Datasheet available for download
- Encoder-compatible, brake-compatible, or dual rear shaft designs offered
- Sample units can be built from stock materials within a few days
- Production lead times are typically a few weeks
Midwest Motion Products, Inc., based in Minnesota, designs and manufactures precision DC gearmotors. The company offers technical expertise, reliable delivery, and advanced motion control solutions for diverse industrial applications.
For more information, visit midwestmotion.com.
