Midwest Motion Products introduces MMP BL58-412F-48V GP52-014 EU-1024

Midwest Motion Products has announced MMP BL58-412F-48V GP52-014 EU-1024, a 48V brushless DC gearmotor, which has a 349 RPM output speed, 53 in-lbs continuous torque, and 163 in-lbs peak torque and includes an integral feedback encoder.

Description:

  • Brushless 48V DC gearmotor with 1024 CPR integral optical feedback encoder capable of producing up to 53 in-lbs continuous torque and 163 in-lbs peak torque with an output speed of 349 RPM.
  • IP54 protected and under 2.5” diameter and under 9.0” total length and weight is 3.4 lbs
  • Download a datasheet of this model here.
  • Encoder-compatible, brake-compatible or both rear shaft designs available.
  • Samples readily available – can be built from stock materials, usually within just a day or two.
  • Short Production Lead-times – weeks, not months.

For more information, visit midwestmotion.com.

About The Author

Puja Mitra

Puja Mitra has an MBA in Marketing and HR as well as an MA in Economics. As a Managing Editor, she has experience managing CAD, CAM, and CAE directories. She also handles design, BIM, manufacturing, digital transformation, and computing news. With over 12 years of editing experience, she has a particular interest in content and technical writing.

