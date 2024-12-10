Midwest Motion Products introduces MMP BL58-412F-48V GP52-014 EU-1024

Midwest Motion Products has announced MMP BL58-412F-48V GP52-014 EU-1024, a 48V brushless DC gearmotor, which has a 349 RPM output speed, 53 in-lbs continuous torque, and 163 in-lbs peak torque and includes an integral feedback encoder.
Description:
- Brushless 48V DC gearmotor with 1024 CPR integral optical feedback encoder capable of producing up to 53 in-lbs continuous torque and 163 in-lbs peak torque with an output speed of 349 RPM.
- IP54 protected and under 2.5” diameter and under 9.0” total length and weight is 3.4 lbs
- Download a datasheet of this model here.
- Encoder-compatible, brake-compatible or both rear shaft designs available.
- Samples readily available – can be built from stock materials, usually within just a day or two.
- Short Production Lead-times – weeks, not months.
For more information, visit midwestmotion.com.
You may also like:
Filed Under: Motors (gearmotors)