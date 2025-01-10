Design World

Midwest Motion Products introduces MMP S22-346F-24V GP52-014 gearmotor

Midwest Motion Products, Inc. has announced MMP S22-346F-24V GP52-014, a brushed 24V DC gearmotor capable of producing up to 38 in-lbs continuous torque and 142 in-lbs peak torque with an output speed of 296 RPM.

Description:

  • Brushed 24V DC gearmotor capable of producing up to 38 in-lbs continuous torque and 142 in-lbs peak torque with an output speed of 296 RPM.
  • IP54 protected, under 2.5” diameter, under 7.0” total length and weight is 3.8 lbs.
  • Download your datasheet.
  • Encoder-compatible, brake-compatible or both rear shaft designs available.
  • Samples readily available – can be built from stock materials, usually within just a day or two.
  • Short production lead-times – measured in weeks, not months.

For more information, visit midwestmotion.com.

