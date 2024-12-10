Midwest Motion Products unveils MMP D22-376B-12V GP52-014 EU-1024

Midwest Motion Products has announced MMP D22-376B-12V GP52-014 EU-1024, a brushed 12V DC gearmotor with a 1024 CPR integral optical feedback encoder, capable of producing up to 16 in-lbs continuous torque and 34 in-lbs peak torque with an output speed of 206 RPM.
Description:
- Brushed 12V DC gearmotor with 1024 CPR integral optical feedback encoder.
- Capable of producing up to 16 in-lbs continuous torque and 34 in-lbs peak torque with an output speed of 206 RPM.
- IP54 protected and under 2.5″ diameter and under 8.0″ total length and weight is 4.0 lbs.
- Download a datasheet of this model here.
- Encoder-compatible, brake-compatible or both rear shaft designs available.
- Samples readily available – can be built from stock materials, usually within just a day or two.
- Short production lead times – weeks, not months.
For more information, visit midwestmotion.com.
You may also like:
Filed Under: Motors (linear), Encoders • linear, Motors (gearmotors)