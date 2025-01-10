Midwest Motion Products unveils MMP D22-376B-12V GP52-068 EU-1024 gearmotor

Midwest Motion Products, Inc. has announced MMP D22-376B-12V GP52-068 EU-1024 a brushed 12V DC gearmotor with 1024 CPR integral optical feedback encoder. Capable of producing up to 72 in-lbs continuous torque and 155 in-lbs peak torque with an output speed of 42 RPM.
- Brushed 12Vdc gearmotor with 1024 CPR integral optical feedback encoder.
- Capable of producing up to 72 in-lbs continuous torque and 155 in-lbs peak torque with an output speed of 42 RPM.
- IP54 protected and under 2.5″ diameter and under 9.0″ total length and weight is 4.6 lbs
- Download a datasheet of this model.
- Encoder-compatible, brake-compatible or both rear shaft designs available.
- Samples readily available – can be built from stock materials, usually within just a day or two.
- Short production lead-times – measured in weeks, not months.
For more information, visit midwestmotion.com.
