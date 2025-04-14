Design World

Midwest Motion releases new 36V DC gearmotor for high-torque applications

By |

Midwest Motion Products, Inc. has announced the release of its new MMP D33-455F-36V GP81-007 gearmotor. This brushed 36V DC model delivers up to 28 in-lbs of continuous torque and 122 in-lbs of peak torque, with an output speed of 477 RPM.

Description:

  • Features IP54 protection, a diameter under 3.5 inches, total length under 9 inches, and weighs approximately 10 lbs.
  • Datasheet available for download.
  • Rear shaft configurations available for encoder, brake, or both.
  • Sample units can be assembled from stock materials, typically within a few business days.
  • Standard production lead times are measured in weeks.

For more information, visit midwestmotion.com.

You may also like:

Filed Under: Motors (gearmotors)
Tagged With:
 

About The Author

Puja Mitra

Puja Mitra has an MBA in Marketing and HR as well as an MA in Economics. As a Managing Editor, she has experience managing CAD, CAM, and CAE directories. She also handles design, BIM, manufacturing, digital transformation, and computing news. With over 12 years of editing experience, she has a particular interest in content and technical writing.

Search Design World