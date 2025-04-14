Midwest Motion releases new 36V DC gearmotor for high-torque applications

Midwest Motion Products, Inc. has announced the release of its new MMP D33-455F-36V GP81-007 gearmotor. This brushed 36V DC model delivers up to 28 in-lbs of continuous torque and 122 in-lbs of peak torque, with an output speed of 477 RPM.
Description:
- Features IP54 protection, a diameter under 3.5 inches, total length under 9 inches, and weighs approximately 10 lbs.
- Datasheet available for download.
- Rear shaft configurations available for encoder, brake, or both.
- Sample units can be assembled from stock materials, typically within a few business days.
- Standard production lead times are measured in weeks.
For more information, visit midwestmotion.com.
