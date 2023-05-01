Miki Pulley ALS-machined couplings more precisely solve misalignment challenges

The latest designed ALS Couplings from Miki Pulley are available in three different types for more precisely handling parallel, angular, or axial misalignment applications.

The key feature of this coupling design is its center element. Each of the three models’ center members has a unique, durable material and shape. Also called a ‘spider’, it is designed to address and resolve the type of misalignment targeted thereby reducing reaction loads resulting from the misalignment.

Another nice feature of the ALS Coupling design is its simplistic, three-piece construction. It is ideal for uni-directional continuous movement or rapid bi-directional motion. The coupling has precision-machined aluminum hubs that diminish moment of inertia. And the center member is non-conductive providing electrical and thermal isolation between two shafts.

The coupling’s aerodynamic profile decreases noise while optimizing performance at high speeds. Simple, economical, and reliable, ALS couplings are available in two mounting versions: clamp style and keyed shaft. Basic ALS coupling specifications are:

• Maximum RPM: 34,000

• Maximum allowable torque: 240 ft-lbs (325Nm)

• Backlash: Zero

° Bore range: 3mm – 60mm

• Ambient operating temperature: -30 C – 80 C (-22 F -176 F)

Miki Pulley

www.mikipulley-us.com