Mind over Machine: Paul Barnard of MathWorks on how to make your career take flight

Welcome to another edition of Mind over Machine, the video series where Design World gets smart answers from smart people on how to take your engineering career to the next level. In this video, DW managing editor Mike Santora speaks with MathWorks’ Application Engineering Manager Paul Barnard.

Barnard has over 30 years of experience in the engineering field. In this video, he specifically focuses on the need for software engineers to stay connected to the physical systems behind the software they create. For Barnard, keeping your head out of the clouds is crucial to taking flight.