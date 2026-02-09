Mind over Machine: SlateUp’s Robert Merritt on the value of collaborating… with a human

In this edition of Mind Over Machine, Mike Santora, Managing Editor of Design World Magazine, chats with Robert Merritt, founder and CEO of SlateUp, to talk about problem-solving that goes beyond generic advice or AI-generated playbooks.

Here, Merritt shares a real-world example of how close collaboration between sales teams and software engineers can help facilitate product development. He covers how direct communication between customer-facing teams and technical talent can remove unnecessary layers of process, enabling faster decisions and more effective solutions. Click below to watch the full video.

