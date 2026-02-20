Mind over Machine with Avnet’s Alex Iuorio: Rigid processes, real consequences

On this episode of Mind Over Machine, Mike Santora, managing editor of Design World, sits down with Alex Iuorio, Senior Vice President of Global Supplier Development at Avnet, for a fast, pointed conversation about something machines still can’t replicate: human judgment. Drawing on more than four decades in his field industry, Iuorio shares an early-career lesson that helped shape his leadership philosophy.

Iuorio recounts a recent consumer experience that illustrates the limits of rigid digital processes. After decades of loyalty, he found himself funneled through an inflexible, fully digitized transaction that ignored relationship, history, and loyalty. His candid feedback to management was simple: when you remove tolerance and human discretion from the process, you risk replacing yourself. Click on the video below to watch the full interview.