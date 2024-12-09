Mini-FAKRA cable assemblies for automotive and industrial use

Amphenol RF has expanded its Automate Type A mini-FAKRA portfolio with additional pre-configured breakout cable options designed on industry-standard cable types. These assemblies are available in two new configurations: quad-port mini-FAKRA straight jack to four (4) straight FAKRA plugs on TFC 302LL and dual-port mini-FAKRA straight jack to two (2) FAKRA straight jacks on RG-174 cable. Both versions provide reliable RF performance up to 6 GHz with ruggedized construction ideal for autonomous applications such as new automotive designs and industrial automation technologies.

The mini-FAKRA connectors used in these designs feature terminal positioning assurance (TPA) which assures that the contacts are always seated properly. This reduces the risk of damage to the contact during mating. This is further aided by the unique closed entry cable interface that limits the size of mating parts. In addition, low engagement forces provide easy and secure mating and unmating. The robust construction of these connectors which feature high-temperature engineered plastic housings creates an additional level of protection in designs where external factors are a concern.

These cable assemblies are designed on flexible, single shielded cable types that meet 50 ohm requirements and are often used for Ethernet, Wi-Fi or other data transfer protocols. These cable types allow for the transmission of high-frequency electrical signals with minimal interference which offers additional versatility.

