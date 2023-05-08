Miniature voice-coil servo motor features half-inch stroke

Newly released from Moticont, the miniature GVCM-019-022-02 Linear Voice Coil Servo Motor, is just three-fourths of an inch (19.0 mm) in diameter and features a half inch (12.7 mm) stroke. This small linear actuator, also referred to as an electric cylinder, features 8.4 oz (2.3 N) of continuous force and 26.6 oz (7.4 N) of peak force at a 10 percent duty cycle. This non-commutated brushless servo motor features high reliability, high speed, high acceleration/deceleration, and repeatability when used in a servo loop, and zero cogging.

The compact housing and coil end combined are just 1.063 in. (27.0 mm) long and in the fully extended position the threaded shaft extends 0.786 in. (19.9 mm) beyond the face of the housing. The end of the shaft has a 2-56 UNC-2A thread 0.156 in. (4.0 mm) long for backlash free connections. Both the housing and coil ends of the actuator have two 4-40 UNC-2B threaded mounting holes on 0.313 in. (7.9 mm) bolt circles for easy integration into an application.

Non-commutated, these brushless miniature linear servo motors are clean, quiet and an ideal choice for many applications including haptic feedback and pipetting in medical devices, laser, machining and drilling, work holding and clamping, scanners and laser beam steering and filtering, optical focusing, dynamic vibration absorption, testing, sorting, and assembly. Additionally, they could be considered as low-cost replacements for pneumatic linear actuators.

Longer strokes and higher force units are available if required for an application.

