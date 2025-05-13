Miniaturized piezo linear stages with robust bi-phase motors

PI’s new B-421 BIX nanopositioning stages are compact, high-precision linear positioning systems designed for applications requiring reliable and accurate motion in extremely space-constrained environments.

Equipped with integrated linear encoders with 6 nanometer position resolution and advanced dual-phase piezo inertia motors, BIX stages deliver smooth, backlash-free performance with excellent repeatability, and a minimum incremental motion of just 0.01 microns per step.

Unlike conventional stick-slip motor stages, the BIX series uses two miniature piezo stacks, manufactured in-house by PI’s piezo ceramics division, PI Ceramic. This advanced bi-phase inertia drive technology delivers higher drive and holding forces, increased velocity, and extended operational lifetime compared to traditional stick-slip solutions.

The BIX linear stage design supports multi-axis configurations and offers travel ranges of up to 32 mm, making these miniature nanopositioning stages ideal for high-precision motion applications, such as bio-nanotechnology, super-resolution microscopy, metrology, life sciences, spectroscopy, micro-assembly, photonics, semiconductor manufacturing, and interferometry.

Stick-slip inertia motors operate on a principle similar to the classic tablecloth trick, using piezoelectric actuators driven by a modified sawtooth voltage signal from dedicated control electronics. During the slow expansion phase, the actuator gradually moves a runner forward. When the actuator contracts rapidly — within microseconds — the runner’s inertia prevents it from following, resulting in net forward motion. A symmetrical motor configuration ensures consistent performance in both forward and reverse directions.

The E-881 BIX piezo motor controller is designed for high-performance control of low-voltage, two-phase stick-slip piezo motors, enabling smooth, precise motion with nanometer resolution. It features integrated encoder feedback, digital servo control electronics, and is compatible with PI’s PIMikroMove software. Communication is supported via USB and TCP/IP interfaces. Additional features include programmable digital outputs, and a built-in data recorder. The controller comes with an extensive set of drivers, e.g., for use with C, C++, C#, NI LabVIEW, MATLAB, Python, and a virtual startup emulator for testing without hardware.

For more information, visit www.pi-usa.us.