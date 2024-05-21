Mitsubishi demonstrates new robots and robotic solutions at robot roadshow event

Mitsubishi Electric Automation hosted its first-ever Robot Roadshow in late April 2024 to bring newly launched robots and robotic solutions to the Midwest. The two-day event was held at the Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America office in Mason, Ohio, and brought in over 75 OEMs, System Integrators, Distributors, End-Users, engineers, education partners, and Mitsubishi Electric Automation channel partners.

At the event, several demonstrations showcased the customizability of our LoadMate Plus engineered solution based on the robot series and size necessary for an application. Other demonstrations included machine tending and standard base options for Mitsubishi Electric Automation’s newest robotic-engineered solution, ARIA (Automated Robotic Industrial Assistant). Mitsubishi Electric Automation presented its newly released large robots, the RV-12 and RV-80, which excited attendees. In support of this event, ICONICS, a group company of Mitsubishi Electric, demonstrated real-time data and analytics visualization for robotic applications.

“Thank you to all the customers who attended this event to learn more about our robotic automation and digital transformation offerings. Our demonstrations of our newly released modular ARIA platforms and robots were all a huge hit. I extend our gratitude to Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America for allowing us to host this event at your facility as well as the ICONICS and Mitsubishi Electric Automation team for making this show a great success. Stay tuned for more events from us!” said Britt Davis, regional sales manager (central) at Mitsubishi Electric Automation.

For more information about Mitsubishi Electric events and upcoming tradeshows, visit us.mitsubishielectric.com.