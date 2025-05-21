Design World

Mitsubishi Electric Automation adds multi-network capability to servo amplifier family

Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc. has added new functionality for its MELSERVO-J5 (MR-J5) servo amplifiers to support multiple networks. This feature is now available through a firmware update, allowing users to upgrade their product without purchasing new hardware.

The product allows customers to enhance their existing EtherNet/IP control systems with the quality and performance technology of MR-J5. It seamlessly integrates with existing controllers, reducing setup time and lowering total cost of ownership. Pre-configured instructions and compatibility with popular controllers such as ControlLogix and CompactLogix enhances ease of use.

“This servo solution is intended to offer customers increased flexibility. With Mitsubishi Electric’s multi-axis and Common DC Bus amplifiers, it can reduce customers’ electrical panel footprint.” said Dan Zachacki, Product Manager, Servo & Motion at Mitsubishi Electric Automation.

The MR-J5 multi-network servo amplifier was originally available with EtherCAT compatibility. Now, the same EtherCAT-compatible product can unlock EtherNet/IP functionality, making it a versatile solution for various applications.

For more information about the MR-J5 multi-network servo amplifier, visit https://us.mitsubishielectric.com/fa/en/.

