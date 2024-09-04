Mitsubishi Electric Automation celebrates 50 years at IMTS 2024

Join the celebration at Booth 338136 in the South Building to experience our latest automation innovations and advanced machining through interactive demonstrations.

Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc. is celebrating 50 Years of “The Difference in Your Machining” at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) from September 9-14 in Chicago. Since 1974, Mitsubishi Electric Automation has been supporting the Machine Tool industry through service and repair and is celebrating with a gold-themed booth, giveaways, and new machine tending solutions.

The booth will preview an enhanced CNC controller, the M800V/M80V Series, that adds additional functions to the M800/M80 Series, released in 2014, including high-definition 3D machining simulation to minimize trial cutting and a new, streamlined operator interface. Mitsubishi Electric Automation will also maintain a presence in the Smartforce Student Summit with its Diamondworks! Workforce Development program, featuring interactive demonstrations, training equipment, and simulators as the company aims to develop the next generation of the machining workforce.

On Day 3, September 12th, at 9 AM, Patrick Varley, Product Marketing Manager, Mechatronics at Mitsubishi Electric Automation, will be presenting “How Their First Robot Purchase Enabled a 70-year-Old Company with 11 Facilities on 3 Continents to Profitably Expand their Domestic Manufacturing” at theIMTS Conference in W192-A. The presentation will delve into how machine tending increased machine utilization, providing an expected ROI in less than 24 months.

“We are excited to be celebrating 50 years of supporting the Machine Tool industry with our new and existing customers,” said Scott Strache, Senior Product Manager for mechatronics at Mitsubishi Electric Automation. “To uphold our quality, performance, and compatibility promises, we proudly support and service past and current generations of CNC. Experience the celebration and explore our portfolio of automation components to discover how Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc. is a total solution provider for manufacturing.”

Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc.

us.mitsubishielectric.com