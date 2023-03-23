Mitsubishi Electric Automation’s module lets users configure two networks using one module

Mitsubishi Electric Automation announces the iQ-R Series CC-Link IE TSN Plus module which supports CC-Link IE TSN and EtherNet/IP networks in one module. CC-Link IE TSN is an open industrial network technology that combines gigabit Ethernet bandwidth with Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) allowing for high-speed motion control, safety, and standard communication I/O devices. EtherNet/IP networks allow for communication with third-party devices. The new iQ-R Series CC-Link IE TSN Plus module allows users to connect CC-Link IE TSN devices to port 1 and EtherNet/IP devices to port 2 without affecting CC-Link IE TSN communication performance. The module functions also include easy configuration in PLC programming software, saved space on a PLC rack, centralized control of servo motors, and dual ports that allow for customization of use to best fit your needs.

Aside from the main benefit of dual support of networks that were once separate entities, a user will appreciate the saved cost of not having to purchase and implement additional devices, easy network troubleshooting to reduce downtime, and an overall decrease in the need for additional spare parts.

“Due to the great demand for a module that reduces the need for additional networking products, we are pleased to bring the iQ-R Series CC-Link IE TSN Plus module to the market. We are confident that this product will fulfill the demand of our customers and give them a solution that will save them money, space, and time,” said Agnieszka Zupancic, product manager at Mitsubishi Electric Automation.

