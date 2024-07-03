Mitsubishi Electric awarded Guinness World Record for fastest robot to solve a puzzle cube

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation recently announced that it had been awarded a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title onMay 21, 2024, for the fastest robot to solve a puzzle cube using the TOKUI Fast Accurate Synchronized Motion Testing Robot (TOKUFASTbot). The previous record of 0.38 seconds was trumped by TOKUFASTbot’s time of 0.305 seconds. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation reports that a young project team worked to set the world record as a demonstration of the technical capabilities of high-tech motors, power semiconductors, and related products developed and manufactured by its Component Production Engineering Center. Established in 2016, this center has produced technologies that achieve high-speed and high-precision windings that are key to increasing the productivity and efficiency of motors in many products.

The TO KUFASTbot can perform a 90° rotation time of 0.009 seconds thanks to the rotation mechanism built by Mitsubishi Electric’s compact, high-power, signal-responsive servomotors and a color-recognition algorithm developed with proprietary AI technology. The servomotors and a PLC, industrial PC, touch panel display, and cameras help achieve high-speed signal connection and inter-device control.

“The Mitsubishi Electric Automation team is immensely proud of our parent companies’ efforts to accomplish this feat. This Guinness World Records certificate was awarded due to intelligent programming and engineering using several automation components, including our MELSERVO-J5 servomotors, which demonstrates the performance of our products,” said Dan Zachacki, product manager (servo) at Mitsubishi Electric Automation.

