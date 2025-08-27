Mitsubishi Electric Iconics Digital Solutions earns ISO/IEC 27001 certification

Mitsubishi Electric Iconics Digital Solutions has earned ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, an international standard for information security management. This milestone reflects the company’s commitment to data security, intellectual property protection, and the resilience of its software and systems.

Meeting the highest international security standards

ISO/IEC 27001 provides an internationally recognized framework for establishing, maintaining, and improving an information security management system (ISMS). Mitsubishi Electric Iconics Digital Solutions has received certification from BSI, confirming compliance with requirements in risk management, operational continuity, and data protection.

What customers can expect from this certification

Customers can expect defined, measurable benefits that demonstrate the reliability of security practices and software solutions, such as:

Independent verification of adherence to security best practices

Stronger safeguards for data, intellectual property, and digital infrastructure

Greater assurance when deploying solutions in regulated or mission-critical environments

Ongoing refinement of risk management and incident response protocols

This certification supports the company’s capability to serve global markets with reliable data protection and secure, high-performance platforms.

For more information, please visit iconics.com.