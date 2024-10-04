Mitsubishi Electric improves OEM’s production by 300% with servo motors and amplifiers

Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc. prides itself on its servo motors and amplifiers portfolio, known for its high-performance capabilities, flexibility, and versatility for various applications.

When an OEM of vial capping equipment, Genesis Packaging Technologies, reached out to distributor, Moxley Electronics, for a solution to upgrade their existing line of equipment, Moxley recommended Mitsubishi Electric for their motion control platform that could deliver both precision and performance. Genesis’s laboratory and high-speed production equipment were upgraded to standardize on off-the-shelf EtherNet/IP MR-J5 servo drives and amplifiers from Mitsubishi Electric. The standardization resulted in half the lead times for their newest machine, and production output went from building 5-10 machines a year to building 30 or more a year. Another benefit of using the MR-J4 motion control platform was its compatibility with third-party devices, allowing the customer to continue using their PLC not manufactured by Mitsubishi Electric.

When asked about the collaboration with Mitsubishi Electric Automation regarding this solution success, Kevin Stofflet, engineering manager at Genesis Packaging Technologies, stated, “We standardized on the Mitsubishi Electric drive and the motor across our new machines, so we only have one supplier for all our servo needs. That means we only have to stock one motor and one drive.”

