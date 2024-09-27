Mitsubishi Electric to exhibit at WEFTEC 2024 in New Orleans, LA

Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc. will maintain its presence at WEFTEC, the water quality event, in New Orleans, LA, from Oct 5 to 9, 2024. WEFTEC is known for bringing together the world’s industry leaders, technologies, trends, and solutions to improve water quality and operations.

To accommodate customers’ unique needs in the water/wastewater industry, Mitsubishi Electric Automation is teaming up with TMEIC Corporation Americas and ICONICS to demonstrate collaborative packaged drive solutions provide high-efficiency and power-friendly operation to achieve high reliability, low harmonic distortion, regenerative operation, and reactive power control operation. On the other hand, ICONICS’ solutions provide real-time monitoring and control and superior alarm management to minimize downtime, improve maintenance, and enhance workflows. Visit booth #1435 in the Intelligent Water, Safety, & Cybersecurity Pavilion to talk with solution experts and explore your options to achieve a more sustainable and efficient system.

When asked to describe ICONICS’ role in the market, Gary Kuhn, VP of sales for ICONICS stated, “ICONICS’ digital solutions provide the water and wastewater industry with a powerful toolkit for optimizing operations, ensuring regulatory compliance, improving asset reliability, and delivering essential services to communities. Our innovative technology makes the ‘invisible visible’ and empowers operators to make data-driven decisions, enhance efficiency, and safeguard our most precious resource. By partnering with TMEIC and our parent company, Mitsubishi Electric, we offer a holistic solution platform to address the needs of the industry.”

