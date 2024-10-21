Mitsubishi Electric to exhibit latest robotic solutions, automation technologies at PACK EXPO 2024

Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc. is maintaining its attendance at the PACK EXPO show in Chicago, IL, this year to demonstrate new and existing automation solutions for consumer-packaged goods and life sciences customers and OEMs.

This year, Mitsubishi Electric Automation will demonstrate its latest engineered robotic cell solution, ARIA (Automated Robotic Industrial Assistant), which is best suited for applications such as primary, secondary, and end-of-line packing as well as palletizing and product labeling. Automation experts will be in-booth to talk with customers about their unique applications and how ARIA can work to improve processes in their systems. Debuted at IMTS 2024, Mitsubishi Electric Automation’s RV-12CRL will be on display to showcase its flexibility, payload capabilities, and safety features.

Two other demonstrations will be included: one featuring Mitsubishi Electric Automation’s Factory Automation wall that showcases the company’s design, startup, operation, optimization, and visualization solutions for packaging and food & beverage industries alike, and one by ICONICS, Inc., a group company of Mitsubishi Electric, that illustrates how their automation software can enhance operational efficiency, product quality, and regulatory compliance for consumer-packaged goods customers to ultimately contribute increased customer satisfaction.

On Day 3, November 5, join product marketing manager (Mechatronics), Patrick Varley on the Innovation Stage where he will present “Portable Automation Addresses Labor and Production Issues.” In this presentation, Patrick will describe the benefits of portable, pre-engineered robotic systems and present case studies to show how these solutions meet customer requirements in a tough labor market.

“Our team is looking forward to sharing our solution for streamlining customers’ packaging lines at PACK EXPO this year. Whether you are looking for an automation solution for case packing, pick-and-place, palletizing, or something unique, our experts work with you to find a solution to boost your efficiency,” said Charlie Weil, industry solution manager at Mitsubishi Electric Automation.

For more information, visit MitsubishiElectric.com.