Mitsubishi launches MELFA RV-12CRL vertically articulated robot

Mitsubishi Electric Automation is reputable for its flexible and high-performance robots available in diverse payloads, reaches, and price ranges to accommodate customers’ unique needs. New to Mitsubishi Electric’s low-cost series of robots, the MELFA RV-12CRL vertical articulated robot offers a 1,504mm reach and 12kg payload capacity to cover a large work envelope, eliminating the need for a vertical life of an additional axis. Built-in features provide enhanced safety, streamlined implantation, and an overall reduction in downtime.

The RV-12CRL features internal cables and air hoses for end-of-arm tooling, including 30 pins of signal cabling. Mitsubishi Electric has eliminated the need for encoder batteries that may cause tedious, expensive maintenance by adding MELSERVO-J5 servo motors, known for their battery-less encoder nature. Safety is a forethought, not an afterthought, with this robot launch through added safety via its CR800 controller to support safety monitoring functionality. The RV-12CRL series of robots possess versatile EOAT configurations, giving customers flexibility when selecting end-of-arm-tooling for the robot, making this series of robots appropriate for machine tending, case packing, and pick-and-place applications.

When asked about the customer benefit of this launch, product manager (robot) Curtis Sylliaasen stated, “The launch of the RV-12CRL robot marks an exciting opportunity for our customers to experience the quality and performance known by our industrial robot lineup at the price of a collaborative robot.”

For more information about the RV-12CRL robot series, visit us.mitsubishielectric.com/fa/en/products/industrial-robots-melfa/vertical-type-robot/rv-cr-series/rvcrl/.

Puja Mitra

Puja Mitra has an MBA in Marketing and HR as well as an MA in Economics. As a Managing Editor, she has experience managing CAD, CAM, and CAE directories. She also handles design, BIM, manufacturing, digital transformation, and computing news. With over 12 years of editing experience, she has a particular interest in content and technical writing.

