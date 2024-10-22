Mitsubishi launches MELFA RV-12CRL vertically articulated robot

Mitsubishi Electric Automation is reputable for its flexible and high-performance robots available in diverse payloads, reaches, and price ranges to accommodate customers’ unique needs. New to Mitsubishi Electric’s low-cost series of robots, the MELFA RV-12CRL vertical articulated robot offers a 1,504mm reach and 12kg payload capacity to cover a large work envelope, eliminating the need for a vertical life of an additional axis. Built-in features provide enhanced safety, streamlined implantation, and an overall reduction in downtime.

The RV-12CRL features internal cables and air hoses for end-of-arm tooling, including 30 pins of signal cabling. Mitsubishi Electric has eliminated the need for encoder batteries that may cause tedious, expensive maintenance by adding MELSERVO-J5 servo motors, known for their battery-less encoder nature. Safety is a forethought, not an afterthought, with this robot launch through added safety via its CR800 controller to support safety monitoring functionality. The RV-12CRL series of robots possess versatile EOAT configurations, giving customers flexibility when selecting end-of-arm-tooling for the robot, making this series of robots appropriate for machine tending, case packing, and pick-and-place applications.

When asked about the customer benefit of this launch, product manager (robot) Curtis Sylliaasen stated, “The launch of the RV-12CRL robot marks an exciting opportunity for our customers to experience the quality and performance known by our industrial robot lineup at the price of a collaborative robot.”

For more information about the RV-12CRL robot series, visit us.mitsubishielectric.com/fa/en/products/industrial-robots-melfa/vertical-type-robot/rv-cr-series/rvcrl/.