Mitsubishi supports The Jared Box Project for young patients experiencing a hospital stay

Mitsubishi Electric Automation’s employees and executive leadership team are assembling 100 Jared boxes, delivered to a local medical center to provide young patients entertainment while they navigate their hospital experience.

Mitsubishi Electric Automation is proud to support community organizations through its VISION Committee (Volunteers, Involved, Serving, Identifying, and Organizing Needs). VISION is dedicated to connecting employees with meaningful opportunities to contribute to a better world. At Mitsubishi Electric Automation’s recent internal Innovation Summit event, we supported The Jared Box Project. Starting in 2001, The Jared Box Project has been delivering boxes filled with the “gift of play” to young patients in emergency rooms, hospital rooms, surgical centers, and clinics.

Attendees of the Innovation Summit were allowed to assemble and decorate 50 small storage boxes filled with toys, cards, coloring books, and games. Attendees poured their hearts and creativity into these boxes with personal messages written in and outside the box, told stories through stickers, and drew images of notable characters. The attendees picked the toys inside each box, with customization options for colors, Matchbox Cars, coloring book themes, and more. The 50 boxes created at the event have been delivered to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Illinois. Mitsubishi Electric Automation’s VISION Committee hosted an event in May to offer this opportunity to the rest of the organization to assemble 50 more boxes.

“There is nothing more heartbreaking than a child in the hospital, especially if they are fighting for their young life. I want to thank our team for organizing an event that touched us all. In addition to it being a great cause, any organization, anywhere, can participate in The Jared Box Project. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to build another box in the name of one brave little boy,” said Scott Summerville, president & CEO at Mitsubishi Electric Automation

For more information about the Jared Project, please visit www.thejaredbox.org.