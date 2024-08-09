Continue to Site

mk conveyor QR code makes documentation more accessible

For convenience and to reduce paper waste, mk North America will now provide operating manuals, project drawings, and recommended spare parts lists through a QR code integrated into the conveyor system’s serial number tag.

This mk conveyor serial number tag shows the new QR code on the right. Image: mk North America

By scanning the mk conveyor QR code, customers will be directed to a dedicated webpage tailored to their specific project. This approach ensures that all essential information is readily accessible, reducing the time spent searching for documentation and eliminating the risk of losing critical paperwork. Whether the conveyor system changes hands, is relocated within a facility, or undergoes integration, documentation is always just a scan away.

The new QR code links to a webpage with digital documentation relevant to the conveyor. Image: mk North America

The company intends to provide the following benefits with the new digital documentation system:

  • Immediate access to information: Customers can obtain operating manuals, project drawings, and spare parts lists instantly.
  • Paperwork preservation: Digital documentation ensures that vital information is never lost, regardless of the conveyor’s lifecycle or changes in ownership.
  • Environmental responsibility: Eliminating paper manuals aligns with mk North America’s commitment to sustainable practices by reducing paper waste.
  • Customer support: Should a printed manual be necessary, mk North America can still provide printed copies upon request.

Below is a quick reference guide to how the new mk conveyor QR code works (download a copy here).

