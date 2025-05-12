Moog’s next-gen electrification solution

Moog Construction used Bauma 2025 as the stage for introducing its Adaptive Electrification Management System, which reduces the cost and complexity of designing, building, operating, and repairing electric off-highway vehicles. The Adaptive Electrification Management System is a patent-pending electronics solution and part of Moog Construction’s award-winning TerraTech electrification portfolio. TerraTech includes electronics, software, and electric motors, cylinders, and motor/pump units.

As electrified off-highway vehicles evolve, they must power and control more functions. OEMs need vehicle systems — frequently requiring more electric motors — to boost efficiency, increase battery runtime, and decrease battery size. These requirements increase complexity and cost.

The Adaptive Electrification Management System simplifies managing multiple functions on electric vehicles. For example, the new Moog system integrates a controller with software, high-voltage power distribution, DC/DC converters, and both single- and dual-axis inverters to power multiple functions. This system reduces cost and packaging with a high-voltage busbar and shared coolant manifold to reduce cables and coolant hoses.

The electronic modules on Moog’s system are universal. Therefore, OEMs can use them across different machine types and sizes. An OEM can inventory a single part number per module, whether for a 6-ton CTL, 15-ton wheel loader, or 25-ton excavator. Standardization simplifies supply chains from production to the dealership service center. And the Adaptive Electrification Management System’s value grows by scaling to meet demands.

“The Adaptive Electrification Management System improves serviceability and reliability by reducing points of failure. This lowers costs across the OEM value stream,” said Dr. Nate Keller, Moog Construction’s strategic business development manager. “Traditional electrification solutions require about 100 cables to power a fully electric compact track loader; Moog’s new electrification management system streamlines this to 30 cables — a 70% reduction.”

Moog designed the Adaptive Electrification Management System to help OEMs and vehicle owners lower the cost of manufacturing and operating electric machines today.

