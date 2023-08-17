More cutting, crimping, and wire stripping tools from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect is pleased to announce the addition of more wire and cable cutting, stripping, and crimping tools to serve your application needs. Our new crimping tool additions include a fixed crimping tool with indent profile, more tools with oval and trapezoid crimp profiles, a crimper model with a color-coded connector reference, and a new square profile rotatable self-adjusting crimping tool.

In addition, AutomationDirect has added a pistol grip automatic cutting/stripping tool that provides stress-free operation, and a versatile cable dismantling/stripping tool that allows circular, lengthwise, and spiral stripping of all cable sizes and insulation types.

