More Hammond lay-in and pull-through wireway options from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added new Hammond wireways that are designed to house electrical cables and wires, keep them organized, and protect them from environmental contaminants or physical damage. The new CW series carbon steel lay-in wireways are available with a NEMA 1 rating featuring a removable screw cover with keyhole slots and are offered with or without knockouts.

New 1487 series pull-through wireways are available in a NEMA 12-rated carbon steel version. Unlike the lay-in type, pull-through wireways do not open and require cables/wires to be pulled for installation. However, they do provide optimum protection for electrical wiring/cabling runs and are ideal for connections between machines and control panels.

In addition to these wireways, many wireway fittings and accessories for each specific series have been added to help complete installations quickly and efficiently, and to ensure the best possible layout.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/wireway