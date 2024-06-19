More line reactors and VFD output filters from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has announced the addition of more line reactors and VFD output filters. Input line reactors protect the AC drive from transient overvoltage conditions typically caused by utility capacitor switching. Input line reactors also reduce the harmonics associated with AC drives and are recommended for all installations.

Output line (load) reactors protect the motor insulation against AC drive short circuits and IGBT reflective wave damage and also allow the motor to run cooler by “smoothing” the motor current waveform. They are recommended for operating “non-inverter-duty” motors and for any motors where the wiring length between the AC drive and motor is less than 100 feet.

The new line reactors fill the need for smaller horsepower drives from ¼ to 10hp. The added output filters expand the available horsepower range up to 350hp and add models with a UL Type 1 enclosure on select sizes. The newly added line reactors have a 10-year warranty, and the new VFD output filters have a 1-year warranty.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/drive-output-filters