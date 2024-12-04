More Nidec U.S. Motors ACCU-Torq Motors from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added more ACCU-Torq motors from Nidec U.S. Motors. The ACCU-Torq motors are high-performance inverter duty motors and are an excellent cost-effective solution for applications that require 100% torque down to zero speed. They are available in 230/460 VAC and are now offered in sizes up to 20 hp at 1800rpm and from ¼ to 10 hp at 1200rpm.

Additionally, models with a preinstalled encoder are available in sizes from ¼ to 20 hp at 1800 rpm. A separately purchased encoder retrofit kit, which includes an Avtron HS35A full-quadrature encoder, is also part of this addition.

AutomationDirect

automationdirect.com/inverter-duty-motors