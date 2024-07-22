More Saginaw heat exchanger options from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added new Saginaw Enviro-Therm air-to-air heat exchangers that use the enclosure’s ambient air and either heat pipes or aluminum plate to transfer heat from inside the enclosure to the external environment. Since the ambient air is the cooling medium, the need for refrigerant is eliminated.

Features include corrosion-resistant internal components, a filter-less design for maximum cooling and reduced clogging, simple installation using included threaded mounting studs, a programmable digital controller, and many other great features.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/enclosures