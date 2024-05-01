More Stego enclosure heater options from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect had added more Stego enclosure heaters to their Enclosure Thermal Management lineup. These new 120-240 VAC/VDC enclosure heaters include small, flat versions that distribute heat evenly within compact enclosures and are available with 8W or 10W heating capacities.

Also added are compact loop heaters that feature a patented loop body design for increased natural convection airflow, reduced thermal stress on the heater, and better heat transfer. These loop heaters are available in 10W to 150W heating capacities, with touch-safe models and models with a fixed thermostat available.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/enclosure-heaters