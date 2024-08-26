More WERMA eSIGN Series LED signal towers from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added new WERMA eSIGN series LED signal towers that have the same advanced features as the original series but provide a white polycarbonate housing that offers a crisp, clean look. These signal towers are available in 9- and 15-tier models, with select models offering IO-Link v1.1 compatibility. They offer a variety of customizable operating modes, lighting effects, and audible alarm options and can be base, wall, or tube-mounted (mounting accessories sold separately).

The new white WERMA eSIGN signal towers are UL-listed, CE and UKCA-marked, and RoHS-compliant.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/signal-towers