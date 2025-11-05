Motion Industries acquires Sunset Industrial in California

Browse the most current issue of Design World and back issues in an easy to use high quality format. Clip, share and download with the leading design engineering magazine today.

Puja Mitra has an MBA in Marketing and HR as well as an MA in Economics. As a Managing Editor, she has experience managing CAD, CAM, and CAE directories. She also handles design, BIM, manufacturing, digital transformation, and computing news. With over 12 years of editing experience, she has a particular interest in content and technical writing.

Motion Industries, Inc., a distributor of maintenance, repair, and operation replacement parts and a provider of industrial technology solutions, has acquired the net operating assets of Sunset Industrial, an industrial distributor based in Cerritos, California. The acquisition took effect on November 1, 2025.