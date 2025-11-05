Motion Industries acquires Sunset Industrial in California

Motion Industries, Inc., a distributor of maintenance, repair, and operation replacement parts and a provider of industrial technology solutions, has acquired the net operating assets of Sunset Industrial, an industrial distributor based in Cerritos, California. The acquisition took effect on November 1, 2025.
Founded in 1979, Sunset Industrial is a distributor of power transmission parts and industrial lubrication solutions, as well as services including make-to-order (MTO) parts, repairs, inventory management, safety training and free local delivery.
