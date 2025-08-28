Motion Industries introduces Motion Lube Caddy lubrication cart

Motion Industries, Inc., a distributor of maintenance, repair, and operation replacement parts and provider of industrial technology solutions, has introduced the Motion Lube Caddy. Developed by the Motion Repair & Services hydraulics team, the patent-pending, self-contained, towable lubrication cart is designed to service enclosed machinery assets.

The Motion Lube Caddy delivers a fast, efficient and clean way to service a facility’s enclosed gearing assets while enhancing worker safety. It can also be used on hydraulic systems, mobile and agriculture equipment drive cases, and more. Its practical yet innovative features include a dual-design reservoir and an auto shut-off mode, which prevents the pump from running dry when the tank empties.

Key features and benefits:

Towable dual reservoir – options available for 40 and 75 gallon used/new oil capacities – enabling sanitary and seamless oil changes without the need for multiple containers. A 150 gallon hoistable version is also available.

Flexibility with three operation modes: manual, auto and kidney loop.

Air-operated pump with automatic shutoff, allowing hands-off operation while the process runs safely.

Eliminates the need for forklifts to move oil tanks, improving workplace safety and productivity.

Fully customizable options, including power sources, tank sizes, and filter micron ratings, to meet diverse customer needs.

Designed to significantly reduce lubrication time while ensuring sanitary handling of new oil.

The solution is suitable for manufacturers that change lubrication oil periodically, particularly for gearboxes and hydraulic systems. Facilities in industries such as pulp and paper, mining and material handling, steel and heavy metals, food and beverage and wood products, among others, can greatly benefit from the Motion Lube Caddy.

For more information, visit motion.com.