Motion Industries pledges to Canada’s PAIR program

Motion Industries announced its commitment to the Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations (PAIR), a program of the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB). Originally established in 2001, the PAIR program includes an online management and reporting tool that supports participating companies’ efforts toward progressive improvement in Indigenous relations and a certification program that confirms corporate performance in Indigenous relations at the bronze, silver, or gold level.

The PAIR program provides a high level of assurance through the independent, third-party verification of company reports on measurable outcomes and initiatives in four performance areas: Leadership Actions, Employment, Business Development, and Community Relations (Engagement and Support). The company level is determined by a jury comprised of Indigenous business people.

“We felt it was important for Motion to be part of the truth and reconciliation process in Canada,” said Brent Pope, Motion Group Executive, Canada. “Our involvement with the CCIB will provide direction, resources, and a partnership to guide us on our journey.”

As part of the PAIR program, Motion is committed to collaborating with Indigenous peoples and their communities in Canada to build long‐term trusting and mutually beneficial relationships based on its core values of being fair, ethical, inclusive, and invested.

Motion Industries

motion.com