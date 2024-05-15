Motion Industries to acquire Allied Circuits

Motion Industries, Inc., a leading distributor of maintenance, repair and operation replacement parts, and a premier provider of industrial technology solutions, signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire Allied Circuits, an electrical and automation firm. The transaction is expected to close later this month, subject to customary closing conditions.

Located in Buffalo, New York, Allied Circuits designs, manufactures, and services industrial control panels, electro-mechanical assemblies, robotic automation, and integrated solutions. Founded in 1987, the company serves customers in the Western and Upstate New York markets and into Ontario, Canada, due to its proximity to the border. End markets include aerospace, automotive, filtration, fluid systems & plumbing, food & beverage, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, process industries, semiconductor, and water & wastewater treatment facilities. The company will join Motion’s business unit, Motion Automation Intelligence (Motion Ai).

The addition of Allied Circuits will provide an exceptional workforce of highly skilled teammates, ATEX certification capabilities, and over 20,000 square feet of additional production space to bolster Motion Ai’s existing presence in the area. Motion Ai’s total region size will expand to over 100,000 square feet of production space and 150 people dedicated to serving existing and new customers.

Chris Scinta, Partner at Allied Circuits, said, “It’s a great match — including the business culture and core values—and we’re very excited about our customers’ expanded access to even more products and services. Motion is an industry leader, and we are pleased to integrate employee talents and contribute to the company’s growth.”

“Our customers are growing, and we’re committed to growing with them,” said James Howe, President of Motion. “By combining our engineering teams, we can leverage highly experienced technical resources needed to design, program, and support increasing automation needs within the region. This strategic acquisition will create new opportunities for our customers, teammates and supplier partners.”

About Motion Automation Intelligence (Motion Ai)

Motion Ai strives to be the premier industrial automation solutions and turnkey engineered control systems provider in North America by leveraging its extensive applications engineering experience, controls engineering talent, best available product lines, and nationwide services that are robust, cost-effective, elegant, innovative and reliable. The expertise found in this group includes emerging automation technologies with focused disciplines in robotics, motion control, machine vision, digital networking/IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things), industrial framing, pneumatics, and custom mechatronic systems. Industries including semiconductor, pharmaceutical, medical, logistics, automotive, aerospace, and many more benefit from Motion Ai’s solutions.

About Motion

With annual sales of over $8 billion, Motion is a leading industrial distributor of more than 19 million parts and supplies, including bearings; mechanical power transmission products; electrical and industrial automation components; hose, belting, and gaskets; hydraulic and pneumatic components; process pumps; industrial and safety products; seals and accessories; and material handling products and solutions. To increase customers’ productivity, the company offers many value-added services, including engineering, fabrication, repair, and Industry 4.0 solutions across these product groups. In addition, Motion Automation Intelligence (Motion Ai), Motion Conveyance Solutions, and Motion Repair & Services were formed to offer a wide range of specialized, related products and innovative solutions for many applications.

Motion North America has over 550 branches and service centers and 17 distribution centers. Motion Asia Pacific has over 150 branches and service centers and 13 distribution centers in Australasia. Motion serves more than 200,000 OEM and MRO customers in the aggregate and cement, automotive, chemical and allied products, equipment and machinery, equipment rental and leasing, fabricated metals, food and beverage, iron and steel, lumber and wood, oil, and gas, pulp and paper, and rubber products. Motion is a wholly owned subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company.

