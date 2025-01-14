Motion Industries to acquire Texas distributor M.B. McKee

Motion Industries, Inc. signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire the operating assets of M.B. McKee Company, Inc. The transaction is expected to close at the end of January 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Established in 1943, M.B. McKee is a family-owned distributor of mechanical bearings, belts, chain, conveyor systems/components, motors, drives and power transmission components. End markets include industrial, commercial equipment, agriculture and textile.

Employing approximately thirty team members, the company is headquartered in Lubbock, TX, with two locations in Amarillo and Hereford. As M.B. McKee president and majority owner Cindy Cole works to transition the business, her husband Kirk Cole (vice president, sales) and brother Mark McKee (vice president and partial owner) will continue their roles in the business post-close.

Cindy Cole said, “This is a tremendous opportunity, and we look forward to bringing customers an expanded product and service offering while supporting Motion’s growth initiatives. We are very pleased to join forces with this global industrial leader.”

“M.B. McKee is a well-established, high-quality business and a perfect strategic fit for us,” said James Howe, president of Motion. “The complementary product offering and customer-centric approach will supplement and extend our presence and scale in the region. We are thrilled to welcome the talented M.B. McKee team to Motion and look forward to their contributions in upcoming years.”

