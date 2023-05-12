Motion promotes two executives

Motion Industries, Inc. is pleased to announce the promotions of Joe Limbaugh to Executive Vice President – Chief Operations Officer and James Howe to Executive Vice President – Chief Commercial Officer/Chief Technology Officer, effective June 1, 2023. Both will continue to report to Motion’s President, Randy Breaux.

This year, Limbaugh will celebrate 40 years with Motion. In 2021, he was promoted to Executive Vice President, leading strategic initiatives to improve customer service levels and increase Motion’s productivity. In addition to his current responsibilities leading Marketing, Supply Chain, DC/FC Operations, Real Estate and Enterprise Excellence, he will assume responsibility for operations in all of the Mi solutions businesses. This includes Mi Conveyance Solutions, Mi Fluid Power Solutions, Motion Ai and Mi Repair & Services.

Howe recently celebrated 30 years with Motion and was promoted to Executive Vice President in 2021 with responsibility for eCommerce, Strategic Pricing, Sales Excellence and Corporate Accounts. He will continue to lead in these areas with the added responsibility of Human Resources.

“These are two richly deserved executive promotions,” said Mr. Breaux. “Over the years, both Joe and James have proven to be exceptional leaders for Motion in their respective areas of the business. In addition, they play vital roles in defining the strategic direction of the company and continue to take on additional responsibilities to improve our value proposition. Joe and James have built great supporting teams and have done an outstanding job producing fantastic results for Motion and Genuine Parts Company. These changes will certainly enhance the value Motion delivers to our customers, employees and stakeholders.”

