Motion set to acquire International Conveyor and Rubber (ICR) by end of year

Motion signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire the operating assets of U.S.-based International Conveyor and Rubber (ICR). The transaction is expected to close at the end of December 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

ICR services commercial and industrial customers in the eastern U.S. Headquartered in Blairsville, Pennsylvania, the company has seven locations, offering sales, installation, repair, and maintenance of conveyor belts and related system products. It also provides engineering and design services for custom solutions for a variety of industries, including mining and aggregates; power generation; oil and gas; construction; steel; building materials manufacturing; package handling and distribution; wood, pulp, and paper; cement and asphalt; recycling; and marine terminals.

With 150 employees and seven locations, ICR will join Motion’s business unit, Motion Conveyance Solutions, introducing new customers and end markets to broaden its offerings.

