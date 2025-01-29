Motion to purchase industrial distributor in Hawaii, strengthening service in Pacific

Motion Industries, a distributor of maintenance, repair, and operation replacement parts and a provider of industrial technology solutions, has signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire the net operating assets of Maguire Bearing Company, an industrial distributor based in Hawaii. Subject to customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close at the end of February 2025.

Maguire Bearing has served the Hawaii and surrounding Pacific Rim market since 1955, when William H. Maguire founded the company. His son, John “Jackie” Maguire, is the current owner and will lead the transition. The company is headquartered in Honolulu and has three additional branches in Kapolei, Kahului, and Hilo. To help customers extend the life of their machinery and automobiles, Maguire Bearing offers a wide selection of brand-name repair products, including bearings, couplings, v-belts, electric motors, hydraulic components, safety supplies, lubricants, and oil seals.

“Motion has been a reliable supplier to Maguire for many years, making it an ideal fit for our employees and customers. We’re excited about the growth potential this partnership will create, providing customers with an even broader range of solutions to ensure their machinery and vehicles run smoothly and efficiently,” said Mr. Maguire.

“Along with its high-quality inventory, Maguire Bearing is highly regarded for its knowledgeable and approachable staff, who are committed to delivering exceptional customer service,” said James Howe, president of Motion. “This dedication aligns perfectly with Motion’s values and is one of the many strengths our companies share. We look forward to welcoming Maguire’s talented team and working together to grow our business in this key region.”

Maguire Bearing employs approximately 30 people in the state of Hawaii.