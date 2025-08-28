Motor modules deliver advanced mechatronics technology at a lower price

Linear motor modules integrate the linear motor with power output stages and position detection functions. This all makes for a smaller footprint, ensuring productivity benefits.

With its high level of integration, the XTS motor module line from Beckhoff is a mechatronic module that combines motor function, multi-position detection, the power supply, and data communication. This reduces the number of components required, resulting in less cabling and assembly work and shorter commissioning times.

The new XTS EcoLine motor module from Beckhoff enables more cost-effective integration of intelligent product transport technology. It offers 95% of the performance of the widely used XTS motor modules at just 55% of the cost for the same length of motor. The XTS EcoLine motor module is also designed to be seamlessly compatible with all existing XTS motor modules. This makes XTS technology more accessible to more cost-sensitive applications in industries such as assembly, battery manufacturing, packaging, pharmaceutical, lab automation, and more.

Right from the outset, the XTS EcoLine motor module stands out to those familiar with its product family due to its length. At 500 mm, it is twice as long as the standard straight XTS motor modules yet still fits within the same grid dimensions. The familiar reliability and robustness of XTS components are guaranteed, as are the specifications for travel speed (up to 4 m/sec) and acceleration (up to 10 g).

Despite the much lower cost, the XTS EcoLine module type differs only slightly with regard to the technical properties:

70 mm absolute accuracy and 0.075 mm repeatability

70/80* mm minimum product distance

up to 30/45* N nominal force and up to 80/105* N peak force per mover

*with 5/7 pole magnets

With its high performance and full compatibility, the XTS EcoLine motor module is suitable for a wide range of applications, including:

processes that do not require extremely high accuracy or low values in terms of product transport distance

in combination with high-precision XTS motor modules (e.g. for creating dedicated transport routes without process stations)

For more information, visit www.beckhoff.com/xts-ecoline.