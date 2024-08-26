MOVI-C®: A Unified Solution for Streamlined Automation

So what is MOVI-C® from SEW-EURODRIVE?

MOVI-C® is a modular automation system is a one-software, one-hardware automation platform that combines fully integrated drive components, control electronics and automation software – all from one source. The key to the MOVI-C platform is that each of those components is designed to work together perfectly.

Advanced Technology for Enhanced Efficiency

At the core of MOVI-C lies our cutting-edge drive technology, ranging from high-efficiency asynchronous gearmotors to ultra-efficient permanent magnet servomotors. Machine builders will find immense value in the seamless integration afforded by the platform, bolstered by a suite of proven and adaptable software tailored to meet specific application demands.

Designed to Simplify Automation

In an era where engineers often grapple with the complexities of automation, MOVI-C stands out by significantly simplifying motion control and automation challenges. This platform is adept at addressing both basic and advanced automation requirements through its intuitively designed controls and components. The MOVI-C product family is versatile, and capable of handling a myriad of motion control challenges—from straightforward shaft spinning applications, like simple conveyors, to more complex multi-axis kinematics and robotics, catering to both novice and seasoned engineers.

Modularity and Flexibility

The design philosophy of MOVI-C emphasizes modularity and ease of use. It supports both decentralized and centralized control architectures, extending up to sophisticated multi-axis systems. This approach minimizes the need for extensive programming through increased parametrization, making automation more accessible. From controllers and inverters to gearboxes, MOVI-C simplifies the entire automation process.

A Different Approach to Motor/Drive Integration

Traditionally, engineers source control electronics, software, and drive components from different suppliers which can lead to compatibility issues and additional complexity in integration. MOVI-C eliminates these challenges by offering a cohesive automation solution, doing away with the frustrations of mismatched components.

Empowering Engineers with Pre-built Solutions

MOVI-C is not only easy to deploy but also intuitive to operate, thanks to the standardized MOVIKIT® pre-built application modules. These modules require minimal programming, even for complex automation tasks, making it accessible for engineers of all skill levels to implement their own automation solutions effectively. Furthermore, MOVI-C is designed to integrate seamlessly with all major PLC manufacturers, enhancing its versatility.

Customization and Communication

MOVI-C caters to a wide range of applications through customized solutions that cover open-loop, closed-loop, functional safety, and decentralized applications. Its communication protocols are comprehensive, supporting Ethernet IP, PROFINET®, PROFIsafe®, EtherCat®, FSoE, among others, ensuring wide compatibility and integration flexibility.

Streamlining Operations with MOVI-C

The MOVI-C platform not only simplifies the technical aspects of automation but also ensures operational efficiency and reduced time to market for machine builders. That means that users can expect reduced engineering times, lower costs, and a smoother overall process from installation to operation.

In conclusion, MOVI-C stands as a beacon of innovation in the automation industry, offering a robust, scalable, and easy-to-use solution that addresses the current and future needs of diverse engineering fields. With MOVI-C, SEW-EURODRIVE not only promises a product but a partnership that brings reliability, efficiency, and advanced technology to the forefront of industrial automation.

